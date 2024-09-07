'Warrior Moms' urges health minister to act on air pollution, proposes plan

A collective of mothers from across India advocating for clean air on Saturday urged the Union Health Ministry to create "Low Emission Zones" around hospitals and issue advisories for doctors to consider a patient's exposure to air pollution when diagnosing illnesses. In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, the "Warrior Moms" also proposed the development of a "Health Action Plan" for each state to tackle pollution-related health issues. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The letter coincided with the UN International Day of Blue Skies and Clean Air. The mothers called for an immediate update to India's Air Quality Index (AQI) standards, which have been delayed for over two years, along with the establishment of clear targets to reduce pollution levels.

They urged the installation of real-time AQI monitoring systems in hospitals, schools, government buildings, and public spaces to ensure transparency and accountability.

"Warrior Moms" also suggested that the ministry collaborate with other government bodies to create comprehensive pollution control measures, including establishing "Low Emission Zones" around hospitals and issuing advisories for doctors to consider a patient's exposure to air pollution when diagnosing illnesses.

They also suggested developing a "Health Action Plan" for each state to tackle pollution-related health issues. This should include systematic tracking of pollution-related diseases like cardiac and respiratory conditions in areas with high AQI levels. The data would then be integrated into the national Climate Action Plan to ensure a coordinated approach to both environmental and public health challenges, they said.

The Health Ministry must assume a more proactive role, extending beyond merely issuing advisories. As the primary authority responsible for safeguarding the health and well-being of our children, it has an obligation to address pressing health concerns, particularly those with loterm consequences," said Hema Chari, WM chapter Pune, a mother of two children.

"The growing body of evidence linking air pollution to the reduction of our children's lifespan cannot be ignored or dismissed. By denying or downplaying such reports, the Ministry risks neglecting its core duty. It is imperative that the ministry not only acknowledge these findings but also hold relevant stakeholders accountable, and pushing them to immediate and effective actions," Chari said.

Citing the IQAir 2023 World Air Quality Report, the mothers said that 83 out of the 100 most polluted cities in the world are in India, with air quality exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines by more than 10 times.

They said the health of India's children is at stake and cited studies linking air pollution to an increase in respiratory diseases, heart conditions, and premature deaths, with 2.1 million Indians having died from pollution-related causes in 2021.

We are clearly in a public health crisis. What stops health ministry from taking transport minister or minister of environment or CPCB on the board to prioritise and connect health to every policy? It should be worth saving 2.1 million lives," said Manbeena Gambhir, WM Delhi, also a mother of two.

According to the State of Global Air 2024 report, 1,69,400 children under the age of five lost their lives due to air pollution in 2021. These statistics point to a public health emergency, with diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, and lung cancer affecting a growing number of people, the collective said.

Citing a World Bank report, the mothers also said that air pollution-related health impacts cost India 8.5 per cent of its GDP.

According to the Air Quality Life Index report, air pollution in India is expected to reduce life expectancy for residents by over three years.