WATCH: Bill Gates sips tea at Nagpur's famous Dolly Chaiwala's stall

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates , who is on a visit to India this week, was spotted sipping tea at popular tea seller Dolly Chaiwala's stall in Nagpur on Wednesday.



In a video shared by Gates on his official Instagram account, the billionaire is seen ordering the popular Indian beverage in colloquial language. "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" the video's caption reads.







The rest of the clip features Dolly Chaiwala preparing tea in rather an unconventional, funky manner, which Gates enjoys, saying, "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha."

Who is Dolly Chaiwala? Dolly Chaiwala is a popular internet sensation because of his unique dressing style and manner of selling tea near Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

The tea seller, who brands himself as Nagpur's famous tea seller, is also a content creator and boasts about 10,000 followers on Instagram. Bill Gates on India visit Bill Gates is on a trip to India at the moment. As part of his visit, he is set to hold key discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other stakeholders on various issues. Gates' non-profit organisation - Gates Foundation - is engaged in executing some of the social initiatives across India. One of the sectors where the Gates Foundation is engaged with the Indian government is working to come up with a cost-effective therapy for sickle cell anaemia.

Prior to his visit, Gates informed his followers that the purpose of his visit included understanding how to take India's innovations worldwide. He said he would be learning about India's digital public infrastructure, issues related to urban poverty, climate change and other things.

"I'm visiting this week to learn about how we can continue working with India to help its ideas and inventions reach everyone who needs them, no matter where they live. This will be a main topic when I meet with Prime Minister Modi this week," Gates wrote in his popular blog - GatesNotes - on Sunday.