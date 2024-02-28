Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Ancient country, new ideas': Bill Gates' praise for India in latest trip

Bill Gates is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage with various stakeholders during his India trip, where he will hold discussions on spreading India's innovations around the world

bill gates

Bill Gates said his purpose of visit is also to check India's action on tackling urban poverty. (File)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, on Wednesday, visited Maa Mangla Basti in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The trip is a part of his ongoing visit to India to check the progress of various social initiatives, of which his non-profit organisation - Gates Foundation - is also a partner.

Gates is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage with various stakeholders during his trip, where he will hold discussions on how India's innovations can reach people who need them, the billionaire said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I'm visiting this week to learn about how we can continue working with India to help its ideas and inventions reach everyone who needs them, no matter where they live. This will be a main topic when I meet with Prime Minister Modi this week," Gates wrote in his popular blog - GatesNotes - on Sunday.

5 things Bill Gates said about India ahead of his latest visit:

1) He noted that India is an ancient country with new ideas and its greatest gift is its ability to innovate. Once again, Gates highlighted India's contribution towards vaccine accessibility to the world and said it is the "most important health achievements ever."

Gates impressed with India's digital public infrastructure

2) In his blog, he also praised India's digital public infrastructure. He said that he is looking forward to seeing the functioning of biometric identification systems - Aadhaar and cashless digital payment systems - UPI or unified payments interface. "I'll visit an agricultural monitoring centre in the state of Odisha where government officials use DPI to give farmers real-time guidance. Thanks to Aadhaar, this centre is able to maintain a registry of 7.5 million farmers—even if they don't own land—and their crops, so officials can keep track of who is growing what (and, therefore, what kind of farming advice they need). It has also developed a chatbot that makes it easy for farmers to get the latest information about their crops, using AI to tailor content to their particular needs and in their local language."

Focus on urban poverty

3) Gates said his purpose of visit is also to check India's action on tackling urban poverty, especially among women. "India has the fastest-growing urban populations in the world, and more than 100 million people there live in slums, where it's hard and often impossible to get even basic services like health, education, and clean water. Women are particularly vulnerable because they face discrimination and violence," he said.

4) In Odisha, Gates will also visit to see a women-led project about government construction contracts, in which trained and skilled women have delivered more than 52,000 projects, including building roads, drains, and toilets," he said.

Also Read

Wedding industry clocks Rs 4.74 trn in earnings in 2023, up 26.4%: Report

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board

This season may see wedding business worth Rs 4.25 trillion in just 23 days

Ambani scions get shareholders' nod to become RIL's non-executive directors

PM Modi lays foundation stone for new Isro launch complex in Tamil Nadu

Indian agencies seize record 3,300 kg of narcotics off Gujarat coast

Santhan, convict acquitted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passes away

SC sets deadline for Centre to fix standardised hospital charges nationwide

Biggest offshore seizure of drugs done by NCB, Navy, Gujarat Police: Shah

Climate change issues

5) One of the focuses of Gates' visit to India is always on climate change issues. During his visit, he will also learn about the scientific challenges India is facing in tackling climate change. "… It's great that India is ramping up its ability to invent, manufacture, and deploy climate breakthroughs. The government is investing in research to raise the productivity of crops and livestock even in a warmer climate, and it's expanding its plans for clean energy," he noted.
Topics : Climate Change Bill Gates in India Bill Gates on India BS Web Reports UPI transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon