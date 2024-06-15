Residents of Geeta Colony in Delhi breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday as they finally received water supply through increased number of tankers following complaints and protests against the Delhi Jal Board over disrupted services. Locals, who had been holding demonstrations to protest the ongoing water crisis due to summer, said that their demands for adequate water supply were met through two tankers daily. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Shortage of water has troubled us a lot. After we protested and the same was highlighted by the media, the Delhi Jal Board has started supplying water through tankers. They have assured us of supplying two tankers of water daily," said Ram Kali, a resident of Geeta Colony.

"Earlier, we were provided with supply through one tanker; we used to face a lot of trouble--some people could get water and others not. We are now provided with two tankers, which has eased the situation for us. All the residents are now able to get sufficient water," another resident pointed out.

While the situation in Geeta Colony is improving, residents in other localities of Delhi, including Maidan Garhi and Chanakyapuri, continue to face inconvenience due to inadequate water supply.

They are seen huddling around water tankers with their buckets, containers, and cans to carry water. For many residents in the city, their daily water needs are not being met due to the shortage.

The record-high temperatures and heatwave in Delhi, which have resulted in maximum temperatures rising to around 50 degrees Celsius in some places, have also caused an extraordinary and excessive surge in water demand in the city.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has blamed the Haryana Government for curbing Delhi's water share in Munak Canal.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court sought the stand of the Haryana Government and officials in its Irrigation and Water Resources Department in a contempt plea against them.

A plea seeking action against them has been filed over the alleged non-compliance with a High Court order in relation to water supply to Delhi.

A vacation bench of Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the Haryana Government, its officials, and the Delhi Government and sought their replies. The matter has been listed for July 24.

The notice has been issued on the petition filed by advocate SB Tripathi, seeking contempt action against the Haryana Government for non-compliance with the order of the Delhi High Court passed on January 15, which required Haryana to supply 1041 cusecs of water to Delhi daily.

The plea submitted that earlier, Haryana had stated that Delhi has an allocation of 719 cusecs of water. Haryana is supplying 1041 cusecs of water to Delhi by diverting 319 cusecs from its own citizens to Delhi. Haryana has said nothing about reducing the present supply of 1041 cusecs.

It is further stated that Haryana has started supplying less water from Munak Nahar (Canal). Sometimes it did not supply water at all from Munak Nahar.