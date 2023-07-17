Home / India News / Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

ANI
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Flood situation remained grim in most of the Assam districts as water levels of the Brahmaputra River continued to rise on Monday in many parts of Assam.

Moreover, all major rivers in Assam are now flowing above the danger mark. Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Tezpur, while the Beki, Buridihing, and Sankosh rivers are flowing above the danger mark at Golakganj.

Earlier, Chirang and Bongaigaon districts in Assam were flooded after an increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra river due to incessant rainfall across the state.

After neighboring Bhutan started releasing excess water from its Kurichu dam on Friday, downstream areas of Assam have been put on alert for possible flooding.

17 districts of Assam are now being affected by floods impacting nearly 67,000 people, said officials.

One of the worst affected district in Assam is Biswanath district where over 32,400 people have been affected so far, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

ASDMA said that, 22,417 people have been affected in Gohpur revenue circle areas and nearly 10,000 people affected in Halem revenue circle areas.

As per officials, 47 villages under Biswanath Sub-Division were submerged while 858 hectares of crop area have been inundated.

The ASDMA flood report stated that 1.08 lakh people of 385 villages under 31 revenue circles in 15 districts and two Sub-Divisions were affected in the floods in the state.

The flood waters inundated 4168.40 hectares of crop area, it said. The administration has set up 22 relief camps and 71 relief distribution centers in the flood hit districts where 4,275 people are now taking shelter, as per officials.

The officials said that an estimated 19,379 people have been affected in Golaghat district while 13,000 people were affected in Dhemaji district, 12,000 people in Majuli district, 12,855 people in Dibrugarh, 6218 people in Chirang district, 3336 people in Dhubri district, 3135 people in Sivasagar district.

More than 72,300 domestic animals, poultry have also been affected in the deluge.

Teams of SDRF, NDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, local administration are engaged in rescue operations in the flood hit areas.

Topics :Assamriver

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

