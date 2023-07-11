Home / India News / Waterlogging, road cave-in, jams disrupts traffic in Delhi, check advisory

Waterlogging, road cave-in, jams disrupts traffic in Delhi, check advisory

Delhi traffic was affected due to waterlogging in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and the cave-in at India Gate. Authorities begin relocating people as the Yamuna River crosses the danger mark

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Incessant rain in Delhi caused severe difficulties for commuters. Delhiites were seen struggling with waterlogging, potholes, and fallen trees in different parts of the city.

Amid heavy rain in the last few days, the water level in Yamuna crossed the evacuation mark of 206 metres. Authorities have started relocating people residing in flood-prone areas and suspended traffic temporarily at specific routes.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the government is ready to tackle any eventuality.

Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories
The Delhi Traffic Police issued traffic advisories for different parts of the city, urging commuters to plan their journeys carefully.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police tweet, the iron bridge on Pusta Road in Gandhi Nagar will remain closed till further orders and the traffic movement is also halted at the Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging.


Traffic police further said that there is a traffic movement disruption in the road cave-in near the Shershah road cut on C-Hexagon, India Gate.

Delhi CM called an emergency meeting yesterday

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, called an emergency meeting yesterday for all the departments to announce an inquiry into road cave incidents in the city.

Kejriwal, while addressing the press conference, said that the national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall on Saturday and 107 mm of downpour until 8.30 am on Monday. He cited the data and said it was the first incident in 40 years that Delhi had such severe rainfall.

The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms and constantly monitoring the flood-prone areas and the overflow of Yamuna. Around 41,000 people reside next to the river, which is a highly flood-prone area.


First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

