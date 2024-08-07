Wayanad landslides: Death toll crosses 400-mark, over 150 still missing

The death toll from the Wayanad landslides has crossed 400 as of Wednesday, with more than 150 still missing. Rescue operations are underway, with teams now focused on the forested regions. The Kerala government has also enlisted the help of the families of the missing and local residents in the search efforts.

The agricultural department reports that 310 hectares of farmland have been devastated in the Chooralmala, Attamala, and Mundakkai regions.





A bridge was constructed at the site to assist in search and relief operations in Wayanad. (Photo: Reuters) Damage to crops includes 50 hectares of cardamom, 100 hectares of coffee, 70 hectares of pepper, 55 hectares of tea, 10 hectares of coconut, 15 hectares of arecanut, and 10 hectares of banana plantations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that some people are spreading misinformation, asserting that the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) is not transparent.



“Spreading such false information during one of the massive disasters the state has ever witnessed is entirely counterproductive,” CM Vijayan said. He clarified that the CMDRF operates through a digital platform, with contributions directed to an account overseen by the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, a high-ranking IAS officer.



“The contributions to the relief fund are deposited into an account under the supervision of the Finance Secretary. Without the knowledge and seal of the Finance Secretary, funds from the relief fund cannot be utilized,” the CM said.

Rescue op underway





An affected area following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala in Wayanad. (Photo: PTI) An elaborate search effort was carried out from Punchirimattam, the point of origin for the landslide, and proceeded through Mundakkai and Chooralmala. The search continued further to Soochipara waterfalls in Meppadi panchayat, and extended to Pothukal and Nilambur in Malappuram district.

Helicopters from the Indian Air Force transported two search teams to the remote Soochipara waterfalls and the heavily forested Sunrise Valley. These helicopters carried rescue teams consisting of the Kerala Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), army personnel, and officials from the forest department. The team included Army experts in high-altitude operations and SOG members equipped with rappelling gear.

On Tuesday, 1,174 personnel from various forces took part in the search operations, supported by 85 earthmovers. Additionally, 1,126 volunteers were active at the disaster site. Overall, 18,000 individuals have registered as volunteers through the government system, The Hindu reported.

[With agency inputs]