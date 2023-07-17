Home / India News / 'Wazirabad water treatment plant resumes, to operate at full capacity soon'

'Wazirabad water treatment plant resumes, to operate at full capacity soon'

The plant has the capacity of producing 134 MGD (million gallons per day) of treated water

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla -- were shut down last Thursday due to the rising level of the Yamuna. The Okhla water treatment plant was opened on Friday | Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the Wazirabad water treatment plant, which was shut down amid the flood-like situation in Delhi, has started producing 54 MGD of water and will soon be operating at full capacity.

The plant has the capacity of producing 134 MGD (million gallons per day) of treated water.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said the equipment at the plant suffered the "most damage" due to the flood-like situation in the national capital.

"The capacity of the Wazirabad water treatment plant is 134 MGD. It has started producing 54 MGD. The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it should start working at full capacity soon. Engineers are working 24x7," he tweeted.

Three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla -- were shut down last Thursday due to the rising level of the Yamuna. The Okhla water treatment plant was opened on Friday.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

Yamuna level stabilises; Delhi likely to face drinking water shortage

Yamuna's water level rises slightly to 205.58 mt, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level in Delhi stabilises, will start receding soon: CWC

Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

BIMSTEC foreign ministers meeting begins in Bangkok: EAM Jaishankar

15th batch of 6,200 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath amid tight security

Yamuna's water level rises slightly to 205.58 mt, still above danger mark

One killed, three injured in cloudburst in Himachal's Kullu district

Topics :Arvind KejriwalWater treatmentYamuna riverWater Level

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story