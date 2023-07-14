Home / India News / WB teachers' recruitment 'scam': ED attaches assets of expelled TMC workers

WB teachers' recruitment 'scam': ED attaches assets of expelled TMC workers

They belong to accused persons Ghosh, Banerjee and Ayan Sil who "acted as agents in the illegal collection of money from aspiring candidates for the posts of primary teacher", it alleged

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assets worth more than Rs 15 crore of expelled TMC youth wing leaders Kuntal Ghosh and Santanu Banerjee and another person have been attached in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged West Bengal school teachers' recruitment scam, the ED said on Friday.

The attached properties are in the form of bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, residential flats and land, the agency said in a statement. The total value of the provisionally attached assets, seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is Rs 15.03 crore.

They belong to accused persons Ghosh, Banerjee and Ayan Sil who "acted as agents in the illegal collection of money from aspiring candidates for the posts of primary teacher", it alleged. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier arrested the three and Sil is an alleged associate of Banerjee.

Former TMC leader and West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, TMC MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and Sujay Krishna Bhadra, considered to be close to the TMC top brass have also been arrested in the case.

Chatterjee was also suspended by the TMC after his arrest by the ED.

Two more accused -- Souvik Bhattacharya and Satarupa Bhattacharya -- were sent to judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Kolkata after they appeared before it following the filing of a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) by the agency against them.

A total of four charge sheets have been filed by the ED in the case till now while the total seizure and attachment of assets stands at Rs 126.70 crore.

Also Read

West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam: ED arrests TMC's Santanu Banerjee

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

WBSSC to soon terminate 800 illegaly appointed teachers from service

CBI forms STF to investigate teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal

Teachers' recruitment case: Custody of Kuntal Ghosh extended by 14 days

MP hikes DA for staffers to 42% with retrospective effect from Jan 1

Bengal panchayat polls: Compilation taking time, results likely on July 17

Water from overflowing Yamuna enters Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat

France a crucial partner for Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Narendra Modi

Passenger in dock for opening cover of emergency exit door on IndiGo plane

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateTMCScamWest Bengal

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story