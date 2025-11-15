Home / India News / Punjab govt suspends SSP for 'failing' to take action against gangsters

While ordering his suspension, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a statement that no laxity of any kind will be tolerated in action against gangsters

Punjab Police
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
The Punjab government on Saturday ordered the suspension of Amritsar (Rural) SSP Maninder Singh for his alleged failure in taking strict action against gangsters.

This is the major action taken by the AAP government against an IPS officer.

The AAP government has been facing flak from opposition parties over the issue of law and order, following extortion bids and firing incidents by gangsters and criminals.

During campaigning for the Tarn Taran bypoll, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had vowed to rid the state of gangsters and also warned them to leave the state within a week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

