Home / Politics / Protest vs protest: Govt prepared for Cong, BJP agitations, says K'taka HM

Protest vs protest: Govt prepared for Cong, BJP agitations, says K'taka HM

The day will also see state-wide protests by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister
He also added that to make it even stronger, personnel from Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) have been transferred to ANTF. | Image: X/@DrParameshwara
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said all necessary security precautions have been taken ahead of the protests planned by the ruling Congress and BJP here on August 5. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a rally against vote theft during the Lok Sabha polls last year at Freedom Park in the city, the opposition BJP will hold a counter-protest at Vidhana Soudha to inform the public about the misleading stand of Congress.

The day will also see state-wide protests by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.

Speaking to the reporters, the Home Minister said, The government has the capability to handle everything. Adequate police personnel have been deployed for security. Instructions have been issued for all necessary measures.

 

Parameshwara also gave more details about the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), formed to eradicate drugs in Bengaluru city.

They function like a task force. They act based on wherever the information comes from. We have already given specific instructions to every Superintendent of Police, said the minister.

He also added that to make it even stronger, personnel from Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) have been transferred to ANTF.

 

 We have declared that there are no more Naxals in Karnataka. In that context, there was a discussion on disbanding the ANF. However, we decided to retain it and reduce the number of personnel. About 200 to 250 personnel were taken from ANF to the Special Action Force. We had taken them for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Now, since there was a staff shortage in Bengaluru, a few were taken from ANF. If there is a need again, we will redeploy personnel."

He also said the report of the statewide survey of Scheduled Castes (SC), overseen by Justice Nagamohan Das Commission, will be submitted to the Chief Minister on Monday.

After that, the government will act based on the contents of the report. We undertook this with the intention of ensuring internal reservation, and we will implement it, said the minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm due to Oppn protests over SIR discussion

Shibu Soren, JMM patriarch and a force in tribal politics, dies at 81

Corrupt, ineffective: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over flood situation in UP

Direct insult to language in which National Anthem was written: MK Stalin

Mamata to be held accountable for inciting linguistic conflict: BJP

Topics :KarnatakaG ParameshwaraKarnataka governmentprotests

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story