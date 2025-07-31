Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Justice Desai submits report to Karnataka govt in MUDA scam probe

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah categorically rejected the allegation and claimed that MUDA illegally took over the four-acres of land belonging to his wife and formed a layout without her permission. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Retired High Court judge Justice Desai, who investigated the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, submitted a report to the Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Thursday.

The Karnataka government has constituted a one-man Commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice P N Desai on July 14 to inquire into the alleged MUDA site allocation scam.

The details of the report have not yet been made public.

Allegations of a scam gathered steam after the BJP alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi was one of the beneficiaries of alternative sites (plots) allotted in lieu of land given to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

 

Siddaramaiah categorically rejected the allegation and claimed that MUDA illegally took over the four-acres of land belonging to his wife and formed a layout without her permission.

The CM said MUDA compensated them by providing them with 14 alternative plots in Mysuru upmarket.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

