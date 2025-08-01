Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Special court convicts former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

Special court convicts former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

The case involves a 48-year-old woman who alleged that Revanna raped her twice in 2021 and filmed the acts on his phone

Prajwal Revanna

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Friday convicted Prajwal Revanna, a former member of Parliament and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader, in one of four rape and sexual abuse cases filed against him. The sentencing is scheduled for Saturday, reported news agency PTI. 

The Case

The case involves a 48-year-old woman employed as domestic help at Revanna's family farmhouse in Gannikada, Holenarasipura, Hassan district. She alleged that Revanna raped her twice in 2021 and filmed the acts on his phone. 

Background

Revanna faces four separate cases of sexual assault and harassment. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the allegations, following the circulation of pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving him in Hassan ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
 
  Timeline:
 
  • April 26, 2024: Videos surfaced just before the Hassan Lok Sabha vote.
  • May 31, 2024: Revanna was arrested upon arrival from Germany at Bengaluru airport.
  • July 26, 2025: Found guilty by the court.
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

