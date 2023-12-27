Ram temple: Ayodhya gets sun-themed pillars ahead of consecration ceremony

A worker cleans the stone keep for the construction of Lord Ram temple, at Karsewakpuram workshop in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple on 5th August.

As Ayodhya gears up for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple next month, a set of imposing sun-themed pillars -- 'Surya Stambhs' -- are being installed along a prominent road of the temple town.



Each of the 30-foot-high pillars has an ornamental orb which when lit at night resembles the Sun.



According to a senior official at the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department's Ayodhya Division, 40 such pillars will be installed on the road -- Dharam Path -- that connects the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat with the Ayodhya Bypass.



"Work is underway to install these 'Surya Stambhs' ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the newly built Ram temple. Twenty of these will be located near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk with 10 pillars on each side of the road," PWD Assistant Engineer A P Singh told PTI here.



When PTI visited the road on Monday night, 10 pillars were already installed, while ornamental orbs on the 10 columns on the other side of the road were being mounted.



"The other 20 pillars are located on the same road beyond the Satrangi Pul near the Saket petrol pump. Work is underway on that side as well and the aim is to complete the work by December 29," Singh said.



Each pillar, made of reinforced cement concrete, has a decorative cladding made of a special fibre. It carries the chant 'Jai Shri Ram', a mace of Lord Hanuman and other ornamental motifs, the official said.

"Ayodhya is the city of Lord Ram ji and Lord Hanuman," he added.



The PWD official said the project was conceived in October and the installations began earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to arrive at the temple town on December 30. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport, and address a rally, officials earlier said.



He will also hold a roadshow from the airport to the city, they said "When the prime minister reaches Ayodhya by road after inaugurating the airport he will enter through this road and these 'Surya Stambhs' will welcome him to the temple town," Singh added.



He said the contract for installing the sun-themed pillars was given to a private company that subcontracted a Mumbai-based firm for the work.

Suncity Innovations, a manufacturer and supplier of street light poles and decorative poles, executed the casting work for the sun-themed pillars at its plant in Nashik.



All 20 'Surya Stambhs' near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk were installed by Tuesday, Sachin Nikumbh, a manager in the production team of the firm, told PTI.



He said the burnish on the black-painted fibre surface is of copper powder while the orb is made of special glass fibre that gives it the glow.



Nikumbh said whenever workers get tired or have to lift a heavy load, they chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Sonu Sharma, a worker, said, "We feel great working on this project as it is for Prabhu Shri Ram's temple. We are making a contribution towards it." Special ornament lamp posts, bearing Hindu religion-themed motifs, have been erected on the road divider on this stretch.



"The entire city is being decorated for the big day. Ayodhya will shine on January 22," Nikumbh said.

Prime Minister Modi will take part in the "pran pratishtha", or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol, on January 22.