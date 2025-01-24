Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Republic Day: PM urges to promote unity, diversity from parade participants

Republic Day: PM urges to promote unity, diversity from parade participants

Modi also spoke about how India's affordable data rates had transformed connectivity and powered the 'Digital India' programme, helping people stay connected and enhancing opportunities

Modi, Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during a ceremony to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the importance of national unity and diversity, as he urged those participating in the Republic Day parade to interact with people from different states to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Modi made these remarks during an interaction at his residence with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, tribal guests and tableaux artists who will be a part of the parade, according to an official statement.

The interaction was followed by vibrant cultural performances showcasing the rich culture and diversity of India, it added.

Such interactions foster understanding and unity, which are vital for the nation's progress, he noted.

The statement said Modi, in a departure from the past, interacted with the participants in an innovative manner, engaging with them in an informal, freewheeling one-on-one interaction.

It said, "The prime minister emphasised that fulfilling duties as responsible citizens is the key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. He urged everyone to remain united and committed to strengthening the nation through collective efforts."  He encouraged the youngsters to register on the My Bharat portal and actively engage in activities that contribute to nation-building.

Also Read

News Highlights: India will continue buying Russian crude if available at discount, says Puri

Republic Day 2025: Parade route, timing, tickets and other key details

Looks like PM has made up his mind to make rupee hit a century: Congress

Dedicated his entire life to social justice: PM remembers Karpoori Thakur

On immigration, India has good reason to help shore up Donald Trump's wall

He also spoke about the significance of adopting good habits such as discipline, punctuality and waking up early and encouraged diary writing.

According to the statement, Modi discussed some key initiatives of the government that are helping make the lives of people better.

He highlighted the government's commitment to empowering women through initiatives aimed at creating three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'. A participant shared the story of his mother who benefited from the scheme, enabling her products to be exported, according to the statement.

Modi also spoke about how India's affordable data rates had transformed connectivity and powered the 'Digital India' programme, helping people stay connected and enhancing opportunities.

Discussing the importance of cleanliness, Modi said if 140 crore Indians resolved to maintain cleanliness, India would always remain 'swachh'.

He spoke about the significance of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, urging everyone to plant trees dedicating it to their mothers.

He discussed the 'Fit India Movement' and asked everyone to take out time to do yoga and focus on fitness and wellbeing, which is essential for a stronger and healthier nation.

Modi also interacted with foreign participants who expressed joy in attending the programme, praised India's hospitality and shared positive experiences of their visits, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India puts up big show at Davos WEF, bags Rs 20 trn investment commitments

India to keep buying Russian crude if available at discount: Hardeep Puri

Over 1,400 candidates scored negative marks in recently held BPSC exam

Madhya Pradesh govt to ban sale of liquor in 17 'religious' cities

Centre pledges Rs 488 crore for enhanced power grid resilience in Telangana

Topics :Narendra ModiRepublic DayNationalism

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story