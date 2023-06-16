We work closely with India on our most vital priorities: US spokesperson

US partnership with India is one of the "most consequential relationships" and the two nations work closely on the most vital priorities, US Department of State official spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Thursday (local time). He said that India plays a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Matthew Miller however refrained from divulging details on issues likely to be taken up for discussion during PM Modi's visit to the US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks forward to seeing PM Modi and other members of the Indian delegation in the US, he said.

"So I don't want to get ahead of the White House, who will be hosting Prime Minister Modi, of course. They will be making further announcements about the visit in the coming days leading up to the trip next week," Matthew Miller said.

"I will say generally our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships...We work closely with India on our most vital priorities. They (India) play a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. And I know Secretary Blinken looks forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi and other members of the Indian delegation, while they're here and working to make progress on all the issues with which we consult with India. But in terms of any specific issues, I will defer to the White House for comment on that," he added.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24. Indian diaspora in the US is eagerly awaiting PM Modi's arrival. On June 22, more than 7000 Indian Americans are planning to be on the South Lawns of the White House when Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden would welcome PM Modi amidst a 21-gun salute.

At the same press briefing, Matthew Miller said that the US looks forward to PM Modi's upcoming visit. He said that there will be a state lunch hosted for PM Modi at the US State Department.

When asked about his message for Indian-Americans on behalf of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, Miller said, "I've heard that the new American ambassador, Ambassador Garcetti, is actually a bit of a celebrity in India, as well. Let me just say again that our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships."

"We really do look forward to the visit next week. In addition to hosting Prime Minister Modi at the White House, there will be a state lunch here at the State Department, and we're all very much looking forward to it," he added.

PM Narendra Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release. In the US, PM Modi will also address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington. During his visit, PM Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22.