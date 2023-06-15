Home / India News / Police charge sheet against WFI chief govt's attempt to save him: Tikait

Police charge sheet against WFI chief govt's attempt to save him: Tikait

The programme will be held on June 16, 17 and 18, and will be focused on farmers issues, he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Police charge sheet against WFI chief govt's attempt to save him: Tikait

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police's charge sheet pertaining to alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers by BJP leader and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the government's plan to save him, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday.

Tikait, an influential leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said the farmer community will continue supporting the protesting wrestlers. The BKU has been supporting the the country's top grapplers in their fight against the BJP leader.

The police on Thursday recommended dropping the stringent POCSO case against Singh, but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking six women wrestlers.

Singh has so far denied all charges against him.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) entails a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on what section the crime falls in.

The group of wrestlers has been protesting for months, what else can they do?... And the government saves its men The whole plan was to save him (Singh). The wrestlers have testified, protested for months, how much more can they struggle... four or five months before (they) break the protestors? Tikait said.

When the BJP has divided leaders of other parties and industrialists and taken them into its fold, these (wrestlers) are just kids and those with families would break down, the farmer leader told PTI.

Meanwhile, he said the BKU will be holding a major event in Uttarakhand from Friday.

The programme will be held on June 16, 17 and 18, and will be focused on farmers issues, he added.

The Union government had assured the agitating wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and fellow Olympian Vinesh Phogat, that the charge sheet would be filed by June 15 following which they had suspended their stir.

They were demanding Singh's arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including the minor.

Also Read

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Unidentified caller threatens to blow up BKU leader Rakesh Tikait: Police

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Agitations crucial in coming years to protect people's rights, says Tikait

ED arrests 2 M3M directors in fresh money laundering case linked to bribery

India tops globally in LEED Zero certifications of green building projects

Only winnable candidates should get tickets, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

MCD invites e-tenders for allotment of 64 authorised parking lots for 3 yrs

India, Australia add 15 new areas for talks on comprehensive trade deal

Topics :WFIDelhi PoliceSexual harassment case

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story