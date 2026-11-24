Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said the failure of communism to prioritise wealth creation and productivity, while focusing on wealth distribution, contributed to its fall.

Addressing a gathering at the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Delhi School of Economics and the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) at his official residence here, Radhakrishnan said economic progress must combine wealth creation with equitable distribution to ensure an improvement in people's quality of life.

The vice president, who is researching the fall of communism for his doctorate, said the system failed to make production and economic growth central to its thinking.

"Communism's biggest problem is first a fall in productivity, then the production gets shrunk. They are always talking about distribution. They never worried about production. That is where communism has failed," he said. He explained that declining productivity led to shrinking production, shortages of essential commodities and people having to wait in long queues for rationed goods. Attempts to address the situation through increased government employment, he said, created further administrative and economic difficulties. Referring to India's development journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Radhakrishnan cited achievements in poverty alleviation, housing, rural electrification and tap water connectivity. He said the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 required inclusive development across all sectors, regions and sections of society.

He emphasised that economic progress should ultimately translate into an improved quality of life for people, with human development, good governance and citizens' welfare remaining central to domestic and global priorities. Describing the MoU exchange as an important milestone, the vice president said the partnership would bring together the academic excellence, research capabilities and policy experience of the three institutions to address pressing economic and social challenges. The proposed collaboration will facilitate academic exchanges, joint research, training programmes and student-faculty exchanges. Radhakrishnan particularly welcomed the proposal for a joint research seed fund involving the three institutions, saying it would help nurture young researchers, encourage original scholarship and generate practical policy recommendations.

The identified areas of collaboration include sustainability, artificial intelligence, public policy, geopolitics and international trade. He also highlighted the proposed collaboration between IEG and LSE to enhance the training of Indian Economic Service officers, saying international exposure to research and policy practices would strengthen their professional capabilities. Referring to India's growing role in the Global South, Radhakrishnan said the country's democratic institutions, diversity and development experience had much to offer the international academic community. He stressed that the experiences of developing countries should also inform global academic and policy frameworks. As Chancellor of Delhi University, he said he would personally monitor the progress and outcomes of the initiative and extend all necessary support.