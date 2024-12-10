Weather forecast 2024: Heavy rainfall in South India, snowfall in North

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

As per the IMD, cold wave is likely to prevail over North India like Jammu & Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh on Dec 10 and 11, meanwhile, heavy rain also predicted in Southern India from Dec 10 to 13

Tourists enjoy in the snow at Gulmarg near Srinagar
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
The IMD has predicted that from December 10 to 13, there will be intense rain in isolated areas in southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Furthermore, from December 11–13, isolated areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are predicted to see significant rains. 
 
The recent information and data from IMD indicates that there will likely be severe rain in South Interior Karnataka on December 12 and 13, as well as over Kerala and Mahe from December 12 to 14.

IMD Weather Forecast: Delhi

Over the previous 24 hours, Delhi's minimum temperature has slightly increased while its maximum temperature has significantly decreased by up to 02°C. Furthermore, the national capital will see a clear sky through December 12.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: Snowfall alert 

On December 10 and 11, isolated areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience cold wave conditions. 
 
Cold wave conditions are predicted for East Rajasthan through December 13 and Uttarakhand through December 10. This week, chilly waves are expected across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, West MP, and West Rajasthan. 
 
Monday was the first snowfall of the season in Himachal Pradesh. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reports that as a result, around 15 roads, including two National Highways, were closed. In the upcoming days, interruptions are anticipated as the snowfall is predicted to persist at higher elevations. Yesterday, a layer of snow was also observed covering Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.
 
According to the IMD, until December 12, there will be intense fog in certain areas of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, East Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura in the late evening and early morning. Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab will all continue to face comparable circumstances. 
 
Furthermore, on December 10 and 11, there is a high probability of fog in West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. As winter approaches, minimum temperatures throughout Northwest, Central, and East India are expected to gradually drop by 2-4°C over the course of the next three days, with no further notable changes.
 
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

