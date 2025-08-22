Home / India News / Dogs to be released in same area after sterlisation: SC modifies order

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been directed to create designated feeding areas for stray dogs in each municipal ward

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, Dog Shelter
The top court has also ruled that under no circumstances will feeding be allowed outside these designated zones, and any violation will invite legal action. (Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday modified its August 11 order saying that stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation. However, dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will be detained, according to an X post by Live Law.

Designated feeding areas to be created

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to create designated feeding areas for stray dogs in each municipal ward. The top court has also ruled that under no circumstances will feeding be allowed outside these designated zones, and any violation will invite legal action.
 
The MCD is also supposed to create a dedicated helpline number, where all complaints regarding violations can be reported.

Anyone violating SC ruling will be fined  ₹25,000

The apex court also said that if any public servant is obstructed in carrying out these duties, the individuals responsible will be held liable. Additionally, each NGO or animal lover violating SC's ruling will be required to pay a penalty of ₹25,000. 
 
The SC said that animal lovers or those interested in the welfare of stray dogs can formally submit an application before the MCD for the adoption of dogs.

Scope broadened to pan-India level

The top court has also broadened the scope of the matter to a pan-India level. Notices are to be issued to the Animal Husbandry Departments of all states and union territories to obtain information regarding compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules. Moreover, the Registry has been directed to seek information from all High Courts where petitions on similar issues are pending.

Earlier ruling drew sharp criticism

The SC's initial directive on the treatment of stray dogs, in which authorities were asked to remove all canines from the streets of Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, drew protests, political backlash, and criticism from animal rights groups. In its directive, the top court had laid down strict guidelines to ensure humane treatment, proper sheltering, and accountability in the handling of stray dogs.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Supreme CourtDogsNew Delhi

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

