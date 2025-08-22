Dogs to be released in same area after sterlisation: SC modifies order

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday modified its August 11 order saying that stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation. However, dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will be detained, according to an X post by Live Law.

Designated feeding areas to be created

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to create designated feeding areas for stray dogs in each municipal ward. The top court has also ruled that under no circumstances will feeding be allowed outside these designated zones, and any violation will invite legal action.

The MCD is also supposed to create a dedicated helpline number, where all complaints regarding violations can be reported.

Anyone violating SC ruling will be fined ₹25,000 ALSO READ: SC issues guidelines on handling of stray dogs amid backlash: Details The apex court also said that if any public servant is obstructed in carrying out these duties, the individuals responsible will be held liable. Additionally, each NGO or animal lover violating SC's ruling will be required to pay a penalty of ₹25,000. The SC said that animal lovers or those interested in the welfare of stray dogs can formally submit an application before the MCD for the adoption of dogs. Scope broadened to pan-India level The top court has also broadened the scope of the matter to a pan-India level. Notices are to be issued to the Animal Husbandry Departments of all states and union territories to obtain information regarding compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules. Moreover, the Registry has been directed to seek information from all High Courts where petitions on similar issues are pending.