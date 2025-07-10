Home / India News / Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alerts across the country; know more

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alerts across the country; know more

IMD today has predicted heavy rainfall across various states, including Delhi, NCR, Goa, Uttarakhand and more. It also stated that monsoons are likely to be in central India over the next few days

IMD rainfall update 2025
IMD rainfall update 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Heavy rainfall is expected in a number of states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Goa, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, July 10. 
 
The Met Office also warned of light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, for the north-eastern states on Thursday in its recent weather advisory. According to the IMD, central India is expected to see active monsoon conditions for the next few days. Also, this morning, Delhi’s weather alert was raised from "orange" to "red" as heavy rainfall continues to affect the National Capital Region (NCR).  

IMD forecast 2025: Delhi weather

Significant rainfall was recorded in a number of Delhi locations between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The IMD issued a warning that there could be more disruptions due to moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning over the region. In many areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, the heavy rain caused significant waterlogging and traffic jams. 
 
As the area gets ready for further rain, the red alert will stay in effect, according to the IMD's recent forecast. A minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi, while a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was predicted. The weather for the day was influenced by the relative humidity, which was measured at 81% around 8.30 am.

IMD weather forecast and warnings 2025

East and Central India
 
The IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh from July 10 to 12, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on July 10, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 13, Gangetic West Bengal on July 14, and Odisha from July 13 to 15 with isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh from July 10 to 12. 
 
Over the next seven days, the area is likely to have thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph, along with light to moderate rainfall in most or many locations.
 
Northwest India
 
Very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana on July 10 and East Rajasthan on July 11 and 13. 
 
Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Himachal Pradesh on July 10 and July 13 to 15, west Uttar Pradesh on July 10 to 13, and east Uttar Pradesh on July 10 and 11. Over the next seven days, the western Himalayan region and some/many locations over the plains are anticipated to have light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning.
 
West India
 
From July 10 to 15, isolated locations over the Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat regions are expected to have heavy rainfall; on July 10, Madhya Maharashtra's ghat regions; and on July 12 and 13, Saurashtra and Kutch. Furthermore, during the next seven days, the IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall in certain locations throughout the region. 
 
Northeast India
 
Over the next seven days, Northeast India is expected to continue to see thunderstorms, lightning, and mild rainfall in most locations. It is quite probable that Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will see isolated, intense rainfall between July 10 and July 15, while Arunachal Pradesh may experience it between July 11 and 15.
 
South Peninsular India
 
From July 10 to 15, the weather office forecasted isolated and intense rains over Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Over the next five days, there is a high probability of strong surface winds over the South Peninsula of India, with a top speed of 40 to 50 kmph. 
 
Across the next seven days, the IMD forecasted isolated to scattered rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana, and light to moderate rainfall at many locations over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Kisan 20th Instalment date: Do this to avoid missing ₹2,000 payment

Mansarovar Yatra: First batch of 45 pilgrims enter Tibet via Lipulekh pass

ED probes 29 actors, influencers under PMLA for promoting betting apps

TN CM urges Maran brothers to amicably resolve dispute between them

LIVE news updates: Exercise not the problem, timing is, says SC on Bihar voter roll revision

Topics :Indian Meteorological Departmentweather forecastIndian weatherDelhi weatherIMD weather forecast

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story