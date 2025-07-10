Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alerts across the country; know more

Heavy rainfall is expected in a number of states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Goa, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala, according to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) on Thursday, July 10.

The Met Office also warned of light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, for the north-eastern states on Thursday in its recent weather advisory. According to the IMD, central India is expected to see active monsoon conditions for the next few days. Also, this morning, Delhi’s weather alert was raised from "orange" to "red" as heavy rainfall continues to affect the National Capital Region (NCR).

IMD forecast 2025: Delhi weather Significant rainfall was recorded in a number of Delhi locations between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The IMD issued a warning that there could be more disruptions due to moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning over the region. In many areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, the heavy rain caused significant waterlogging and traffic jams. As the area gets ready for further rain, the red alert will stay in effect, according to the IMD's recent forecast. A minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi, while a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was predicted. The weather for the day was influenced by the relative humidity, which was measured at 81% around 8.30 am.

IMD weather forecast and warnings 2025 East and Central India The IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh from July 10 to 12, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on July 10, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 13, Gangetic West Bengal on July 14, and Odisha from July 13 to 15 with isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh from July 10 to 12. Over the next seven days, the area is likely to have thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph, along with light to moderate rainfall in most or many locations. Northwest India

Very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana on July 10 and East Rajasthan on July 11 and 13. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Himachal Pradesh on July 10 and July 13 to 15, west Uttar Pradesh on July 10 to 13, and east Uttar Pradesh on July 10 and 11. Over the next seven days, the western Himalayan region and some/many locations over the plains are anticipated to have light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. West India From July 10 to 15, isolated locations over the Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat regions are expected to have heavy rainfall; on July 10, Madhya Maharashtra's ghat regions; and on July 12 and 13, Saurashtra and Kutch. Furthermore, during the next seven days, the IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall in certain locations throughout the region.

Northeast India Over the next seven days, Northeast India is expected to continue to see thunderstorms, lightning, and mild rainfall in most locations. It is quite probable that Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will see isolated, intense rainfall between July 10 and July 15, while Arunachal Pradesh may experience it between July 11 and 15. South Peninsular India From July 10 to 15, the weather office forecasted isolated and intense rains over Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Over the next five days, there is a high probability of strong surface winds over the South Peninsula of India, with a top speed of 40 to 50 kmph.