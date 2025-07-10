ED probes 29 actors, influencers under PMLA for promoting betting apps

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering investigation against more than two dozen celebrities, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj, for their alleged links to illegal online betting platforms . The case also names several social media influencers and YouTubers based in Telangana.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the probe agency is acting on at least five FIRs registered by the state police, and filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Celebs suspected of promoting online betting apps

The celebrities are suspected of promoting online betting apps such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365, allegedly receiving substantial endorsement fees in return.

The ED claims that these platforms generated millions in illicit revenue through gambling and illegal betting activities. The celebrities involved reportedly endorsed or appeared in promotional material for these apps, which have since come under scrutiny for duping users and violating betting regulations. Among those 29 personalities named by the ED are actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, and Ananya Nagalla, as well as television personality Srimukhi. While some of the accused have clarified they were unaware of the exact nature of the services offered by these platforms, the ED plans to record their statements in the coming days.