ED probes 29 actors, influencers under PMLA for promoting betting apps

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj reportedly endorsed or appeared in promotional material for apps such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365, which violates betting regulations

betting app
The ED has launched a money laundering probe against 29 celebrities for alleged links to illegal betting apps Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365| Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering investigation against more than two dozen celebrities, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj, for their alleged links to illegal online betting platforms. The case also names several social media influencers and YouTubers based in Telangana.
 
According to a report by news agency PTI, the probe agency is acting on at least five FIRs registered by the state police, and filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 

Celebs suspected of promoting online betting apps

The celebrities are suspected of promoting online betting apps such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365, allegedly receiving substantial endorsement fees in return.
 
The ED claims that these platforms generated millions in illicit revenue through gambling and illegal betting activities. The celebrities involved reportedly endorsed or appeared in promotional material for these apps, which have since come under scrutiny for duping users and violating betting regulations.
 
Among those 29 personalities named by the ED are actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, and Ananya Nagalla, as well as television personality Srimukhi. While some of the accused have clarified they were unaware of the exact nature of the services offered by these platforms, the ED plans to record their statements in the coming days.
 

No guilt established, case in early stages

The investigation is currently focused on tracking the proceeds of the crime and determining the exact role of each individual player.
 
Meanwhile, the agency continues to gather additional FIRs and is appealing for more complainants who may have been affected by these platforms to come forward. A senior ED official noted, “We are still in the early stages. This is a developing case, and accountability will be determined based on evidence and statements.”
   

Mahadev betting app case

Earlier this year, the ED had cracked down on the Mahadev Betting App case, which allegedly involved illegal online gambling and money laundering. The lavish ₹200 crore wedding of Mahadev betting app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar in the UAE in February 2023 brought the app under scrutiny along with several Bollywood celebrities. Well-known figures, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan, were summoned by the ED for questioning regarding their participation in promotional events and performances at the wedding.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

