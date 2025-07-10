Home / India News / TN CM urges Maran brothers to amicably resolve dispute between them

TN CM urges Maran brothers to amicably resolve dispute between them

Move to patch up differences between them comes a month after Dayanidhi sent legal notice to his elder brother, his sister-in-law, and others, objecting to the share transactions of the Sun TV Network

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked DMK MP Maran and his brother to resolve their issues |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was said to have asked DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother and chairman of Sun TV Network Kalanithi Maran, to amicably resolve the dispute between them over the shares of Sun TV Network.

A reliable source on Thursday said the DMK president had recently asked the Maran brothers to sort out the differences in the interest of the family.

There was, however, no official confirmation from the Maran brothers.

ALSO READ: Sun TV denies family feud, calls news reports on Maran dispute 'defamatory'

The move to patch up differences between them comes a month after Dayanidhi sent a legal notice to his elder brother, his sister-in-law, and six others, objecting to the share transactions of the Sun TV Network, which took place in 2003.

He alleged that Kalanidhi allotted 60 per cent of the shares of Sun TV to himself without consultation or approval' of the existing majority shareholders and in collusion with other respondents, and thus became a majority shareholder with controlling interest.

However, on June 20, Sun TV informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the matter dated back to 22 years, when the company was a closely held private limited company, and that all acts were done in accordance with legal obligation and duly vetted by intermediaries concerned before the public issue of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Exercise not the problem, timing is, says SC on Bihar voter roll revision

ED probes 29 actors, influencers under PMLA for promoting betting apps

Death toll reaches 15 in bridge collapse over Mahisagar river in Gujarat

Heavy rains trigger yellow alert in Mumbai; Modak Sagar lake overflows

SC to hear plea for intervention to save Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen

Topics :M K StalinDMK KarunanidhiSun TVSun TV NetworkTamil Nadu

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story