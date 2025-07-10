TN CM urges Maran brothers to amicably resolve dispute between them

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was said to have asked DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother and chairman of Sun TV Network Kalanithi Maran, to amicably resolve the dispute between them over the shares of Sun TV Network.

A reliable source on Thursday said the DMK president had recently asked the Maran brothers to sort out the differences in the interest of the family.

There was, however, no official confirmation from the Maran brothers.

The move to patch up differences between them comes a month after Dayanidhi sent a legal notice to his elder brother, his sister-in-law, and six others, objecting to the share transactions of the Sun TV Network, which took place in 2003.