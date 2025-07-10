PM Kisan 20th Instalment date: Do this to avoid missing ₹2,000 payment

Farmers across India eagerly await the 20th Instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana . To help beneficiaries avoid missing their ₹2,000 payment, the Ministry of Agriculture has released a crucial advisory outlining six important steps.

While the government hasn’t officially confirmed the release date, reports indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may disburse the 20th Instalment in July 2025, following a delay from the earlier expected June timeline.

Last year, the June Instalment was released before the month-end.

How to ensure you receive the PM-Kisan 20th instalment?

To avoid any payment issues, eligible farmers must complete the following tasks:

Complete e-KYC – Without this, no funds will be credited.

Link Aadhaar with Bank Account – Any mismatch may result in rejection.

Verify Bank Details – Ensure correct IFSC and account numbers to avoid failed transfers.

Resolve Land Record Discrepancies – Land ownership must be digitally verified.

Check Beneficiary Status – Visit pmkisan.gov.in to confirm your name on the list.

Update Mobile Number – Required for receiving OTPs and notifications. When will the 20th PM-Kisan instalment be released? As per reports, PM Modi is likely to release the 20th Instalment in July 2025 during an official event. The last (19th) Instalment was transferred in February 2025.

Why is the PM Kisan Yojana 20th Instalment delayed? PM-Kisan Instalments are typically released in February, June, and October. However, the 20th tranche, expected in June, has been delayed without an official reason. As per reports, the instalment will now be released in July. How to complete e-KYC for PM Kisan Yojana? e-KYC is mandatory for receiving any Instalment under PM-Kisan. Without it, beneficiaries will be excluded from the list. You can complete e-KYC using one of the following methods: OTP-based e-KYC

Biometric authentication

Facial authentication Read How to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC for PM Kisan 20th Installment “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers,” states the official PM Kisan website.

How to check PM-Kisan instalment status? To check if your payment is approved, follow these steps: Visit https://pmkisan.gov.in

Click on ‘Know Your Status’

Enter your Aadhaar number or registration number

Confirm whether your name appears in the beneficiary list

Make sure your e-KYC is updated to avoid delays What is the PM-Kisan scheme? Launched in 2019, PM-Kisan is the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. It provides ₹6,000 annually in three equal Instalments of ₹2,000, directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers during these periods: April–July

August–November

December–March Who can get PM-Kisan benefits? To be eligible for the 20th Instalment, you must: