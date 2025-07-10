PM Kisan 20th Instalment date: Do this to avoid missing ₹2,000 payment

How to ensure you receive the PM-Kisan 20th instalment?
- Complete e-KYC – Without this, no funds will be credited.
- Link Aadhaar with Bank Account – Any mismatch may result in rejection.
- Verify Bank Details – Ensure correct IFSC and account numbers to avoid failed transfers.
- Resolve Land Record Discrepancies – Land ownership must be digitally verified.
- Check Beneficiary Status – Visit pmkisan.gov.in to confirm your name on the list.
- Update Mobile Number – Required for receiving OTPs and notifications.
When will the 20th PM-Kisan instalment be released?
Why is the PM Kisan Yojana 20th Instalment delayed?
How to complete e-KYC for PM Kisan Yojana?
- OTP-based e-KYC
- Biometric authentication
- Facial authentication
How to check PM-Kisan instalment status?
- Visit https://pmkisan.gov.in
- Click on ‘Know Your Status’
- Enter your Aadhaar number or registration number
- Confirm whether your name appears in the beneficiary list
- Make sure your e-KYC is updated to avoid delays
What is the PM-Kisan scheme?
- April–July
- August–November
- December–March
Who can get PM-Kisan benefits?
- Be an Indian citizen
- Own cultivable land
- Be a small or marginal farmer
- Not receive a pension of ₹10,000 or more/month
- Not having filed income tax
- Not an institutional landholder
How to apply for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme?
- Visit https://pmkisan.gov.in
- Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’
- Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha
- Fill in the required details and click ‘Yes’
- Complete the form, submit it, and print a copy for reference
