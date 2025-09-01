Home / India News / ₹141 cr tax notice stuns UP shopkeeper, PAN linked to 6 Delhi firms

A PAN card fraud occurs when someone misuses another's PAN to open accounts, create companies, obtain loans, or evade taxes. The fraud is often discovered via unexpected tax notices

Pan card
PAN card fraud: Victims often realise the fraud only when they receive unexpected tax notices or recovery calls. (Representational image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
A grocery shop owner in Bulandshahr has alleged that his Permanent Account Number (PAN) card was fraudulently used to establish six companies in Delhi, after he received an Income Tax (I-T) Department notice regarding sales exceeding ₹141 crore, news agency PTI reported today.
 
PAN card misuse alleged in Bulandshahr 
Sudhir, a resident of Khurja’s Nayaganj area, said he operates a grocery shop from his home. He recalled being served his first notice in 2022, after which he informed the tax authorities that he had no connection with the companies.
 
"On July 10 this year, I was shocked to get another notice claiming I had reported sales of  ₹1,41,38,47,126," Sudhir said, alleging that his PAN had been misused to register several firms in Delhi.
 
Khurja Police Station In-charge Pankaj Rai confirmed that a case has been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
 
₹43 crore GST fraud linked to Bengaluru man’s PAN card 
In a similar incident, a woman in Bengaluru lodged a police complaint, alleging that her husband’s PAN card had been fraudulently used to generate multiple fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) registrations and conduct transactions totalling ₹43 crore.
 
The complainant stated that her husband, who is currently working abroad, had been filing his income tax returns regularly without any issues. However, during the most recent annual filing on August 16, the family auditor noticed several high-value transactions, amounting to tens of crores, appearing in his Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. Suspecting irregularities, the family cross-checked the records and discovered that unknown individuals had misused his PAN to create multiple GST registration numbers.
 
The woman registered a police complaint, stating that neither her husband nor any of his associates were involved in these business activities. The woman alleged that unidentified persons had created bogus GST accounts under her identity and laundered substantial sums through them. Police have registered a case and are investigating how the PAN details were accessed and exploited.
 
How PAN card fraud works
 
-A PAN card fraud takes place when someone unlawfully uses another person’s PAN details to open bank accounts, create shell companies, secure loans, or avoid paying taxes.
-Victims often realise the fraud only when they receive unexpected tax notices or recovery calls.
-Experts advise regularly monitoring credit reports and linking PAN with Aadhaar to reduce such risks.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

