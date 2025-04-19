West Bengal Guv, NCW team to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and a team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) will visit violence-affected Murshidabad in West Bengal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that what happened in Murshidabad was an 'eye opener', referring to the violence following the protests over the Waqf Amendment Act earlier this month.

Paul told reporters on Friday, "They (NCW team) should visit, what happened in Murshidabad is an eye opener...the whole country is witnessing what is happening...Jihadis are burning the houses of Sanatani people, shops and temple...Is this Syria, Afghanistan or Pakistan?...We need National Investigation Agency to investigate...People should know what exactly happened and what was the role of (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee..."

On April 17, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar met the families affected by Murshidabad violence at a shelter home in Malda district.

Speaking to reporters, Vijaya Rahatkar said, "Everyone should be sensitive towards women, and this sensitivity can only ensure justice for women. This kind of situation occurs when there is a lack of sensitivity."

Vijaya Rahatkar arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening to lead an inquiry into the recent violence.

Also Read

Rahatkar, who is part of the probe committee constituted by the NCW, is visiting affected areas, including Malda and Murshidabad, and is on a three-day visit. She said her visit aims to boost the morale of women who have been left traumatised by the communal unrest.

On the other hand, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday visited a relief camp in Par Lalpur, located in the state's Malda district and assured proactive action.

Speaking to ANI after his visit, Governor Bose said, "I met the family members who are in this camp. I had a detailed discussion with them. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They also informed me of their requirements. Certainly, proactive action will be taken.

The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.