Vehicles torched, cops injured in Bengal: What triggered the chaos?

Security has been tightened in West Bengal’s Maheshtala following violent clashes between a mob and police personnel on Wednesday that left five officers injured and led to the torching of vehicles and widespread unrest, The Times of India reported.

The violence unfolded in the Rabindranagar-Akra area, under the jurisdiction of the Rabindranagar Police Station, when a mob suddenly turned violent during a protest, pelting stones at the police. In response, officers, overwhelmed and outnumbered, resorted to a lathicharge and deployed tear gas to bring the situation under control.

Among the injured was DC (Port) Harikrishna Pai, who, along with four other police personnel, sustained injuries during the scuffle. Two government vehicles were also reportedly damaged, and a motorcycle was set ablaze as clashes escalated.

Reinforcements were called in swiftly, and senior officers led riot control teams to disperse the crowd. After regrouping near Santoshpur, the mob once again clashed with police forces, leading to another round of violence. However, after a sustained effort involving chase and crowd control measures, law enforcement successfully restored order in the affected areas. Meanwhile, patrolling has been intensified, and four individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence. What triggered the violence in West Bengal’s Maheshtala? According to the report, the unrest stemmed from a simmering land dispute. Tensions flared when a group hastily constructed a 'tulsi mancha' at a location where a member of a minority community previously ran a shop. The shopkeeper was reportedly away celebrating Eid, and the other group alleged that the shop was built illegally on land belonging to a temple. Before authorities could intervene, the dispute spiraled into a violent confrontation, including road blockades and attacks on police officers.

What did BJP, TMC say? Leader of the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed the incident and said that the victims of the violence were from Hindu families. He also demanded immediate deployment of central forces in the area. “Several police personnel were injured in the violence, and many police vehicles were torched. We demand immediate deployment of central forces in the area to save and protect people,” Adhikari said. In a post on X, Adhikari further stated, “I have approached the SP of Diamond Harbour Police District and DGP @WBPolice so that today, I along with one MLA can visit Maheshtala under Rabindranagar Police Station to meet and express solidarity with the victims of the Hindu families and the affected Hindu shopkeepers who came under the attack of the Jihadis yesterday. This visit is a step towards understanding their grievances and ensuring their voices are heard. I hope that the Administration does not obstruct my visit.”

Countering the BJP’s claims, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed suggestions that the incident was indicative of a breakdown in law and order. “The incident in Maheshtala is not related to the overall law and order situation. However, the incident is unfortunate and highly condemnable. The police acted very responsibly and did not take any step to aggravate the situation,” Ghosh said. As of now, the West Bengal police have not issued an official statement regarding the incident. However, security forces remain on high alert, and patrols continue across sensitive zones in Maheshtala to prevent any further escalation.