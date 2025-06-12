Home / India News / Air India plane crashes into medical hostel, wreckage stuck in building

Air India plane crashes into medical hostel, wreckage stuck in building

Air India's London-bound flight crashed near Ahmedabad, with wreckage seen on a medical hostel building, as eyewitness videos flood social media

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash
Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed within minutes of takeoff on Wednesday afternoon. The wreckage, as seen in visuals shared by PTI, landed on the intern doctors' hostel building of BJ Medical College, triggering panic and chaos in the area.
 
 
The aircraft, which took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 pm, crashed into a residential zone in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar barely five minutes later. A large portion of the plane, with its landing gear visibly attached, was seen lodged atop the medical hostel building, according to eyewitness accounts and video footage.
 
 
The flight was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew. According to Air India, the aircraft had 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens on board.
 
"Those injured are being taken to hospitals," said an official statement from the airline. “We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number — 1800 5691 444 — to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident,” the airline added. 
 

UK Embassy responds

 
Responding to the incident, the British High Commission in India issued a statement acknowledging that 53 of its nationals were on board the ill-fated flight.
 
“We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” the UK Embassy stated. 
 

PM Modi takes stock, minister rushing to site

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and taken a detailed briefing on the situation. The Prime Minister has directed the minister to ensure that all necessary support is provided immediately and to keep him regularly updated.
 
Naidu expressed his deep shock over the crash and confirmed he is en route to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations.
 
"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," the minister posted on X.
 
As emergency crews continue to work at the site, authorities are still determining the cause of the crash. Investigations are underway, with more updates expected soon. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modi govt committed to providing 33% reservation to women: Gadkari

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news updates : Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

Lokpal invites CBI, ED officers on deputation for new inquiry wing

Premium

2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

Karnataka HC orders interim release of RCB marketing head, 3 others

Topics :Air Indiaahmedabad plane crashairplane crashboeing dreamlinersBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story