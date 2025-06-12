Air India plane crashes into medical hostel, wreckage stuck in building

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed within minutes of takeoff on Wednesday afternoon. The wreckage, as seen in visuals shared by PTI, landed on the intern doctors' hostel building of BJ Medical College, triggering panic and chaos in the area.

The aircraft, which took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 pm, crashed into a residential zone in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar barely five minutes later. A large portion of the plane, with its landing gear visibly attached, was seen lodged atop the medical hostel building, according to eyewitness accounts and video footage.

The flight was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew. According to Air India, the aircraft had 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens on board. ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Air India crash marks first fatal Boeing Dreamliner accident "Those injured are being taken to hospitals," said an official statement from the airline. “We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number — 1800 5691 444 — to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident,” the airline added. UK Embassy responds Responding to the incident, the British High Commission in India issued a statement acknowledging that 53 of its nationals were on board the ill-fated flight.

ALSO READ: World leaders offer condolences after Air India crash in Ahmedabad “We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” the UK Embassy stated. PM Modi takes stock, minister rushing to site Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and taken a detailed briefing on the situation. The Prime Minister has directed the minister to ensure that all necessary support is provided immediately and to keep him regularly updated.

Naidu expressed his deep shock over the crash and confirmed he is en route to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations. "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," the minister posted on X.