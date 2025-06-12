Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers on Air India plane

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was feared to be among the 242 passengers onboard an Air India plane that crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad airport shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI171, went down minutes after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

ALSO READ: PM Modi reviews Air India crash in Ahmedabad, orders swift relief efforts The flight departed at 1.38 pm and crashed within minutes in the Meghaninagar area, close to the airport’s perimeter. Footage from the scene showed thick fumes of smoke and burning debris from the crash site. Rescue efforts are still underway, and the number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.