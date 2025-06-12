Modi govt committed to providing 33% reservation to women: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Modi government was committed to providing 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and it has taken a decision to that effect. Describing the 11 years of the Modi government as "very important" in the country's history, he said what failed to happen in the 60 years prior to that was achieved by the present dispensation cutting across sectors. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he expressed confidence that the country's logistics cost will come down to 9 per cent by the end of this year, which will boost exports and help businesses and industries to grow.

When asked about the issue of women's quota, Gadkari said, "It is our commitment to provide 33 per cent reservation to women and we have also taken a decision to that effect." In September 2023, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the women's reservation bill - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam - which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. There are reports that the Modi government is likely to roll out 33 per cent reservation for women ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Talking about the achievements of the Modi government, Gadkari said the development of the country and the progress of villages, farmers, labourers and all sections of society in the past 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi is before everyone to see. "These 11 years are very important in the history of our country. The work which could not happen in 60 years of the Congress rule happened very effectively in all sectors in these last 11 years," Gadkari said. Highlighting the works carried out by the government, he said it prioritised development of power, transport, water and communication sectors. He cited a study conducted by IIM Bangalore, IIT Kanpur and IIT Chennai on road infrastructure development in the country, which stated that the logistics cost of the country which was 16 per cent earlier, has come down by 4 to 6 per cent to 10 per cent.

He called it a good achievement and said it will help in the growth of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). "The logistics cost of our country was 16 per cent, while that of China was 8 per cent and America and European countries 12 per cent. As per the study, the logistics cost of the country has come down by 4 to 6 per cent, which means it decreased to 10 per cent from 16 per cent due to the work carried out in the road sector," he said. "Three to four years back, I had talked about bringing our logistics cost to a single digit and I believe that by December end (this year), the logistics cost will be 9 per cent which will boost our exports more and increase our business and industries," the minister said.

Describing port connectivity as a very important factor and a growth engine for the country's development as imports and exports are linked to it, he said 111 port connectivity projects of Rs 75,000 crore and 2,700 km of length were currently either underway, completed and being planned. The faster the movement in ports the lesser the cost of transport, he said. "Our turnaround time for transportation has reduced by 30 to 40 per cent. Similarly, new satellites and dry ports have come up in the country, which has helped bring down the logistics cost," he said. Gadkari also said that his ministry carried out infrastructure development works of Rs 5 lakh crore in Maharashtra in the last 11 years. The Vadhavan port (being developed in Palghar district) will become the second largest container port in the world with proposed construction of an eight-lane road worth Rs 4,000 crore, he said.