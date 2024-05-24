What is 'digital house arrest'? Find out how to avoid this new scam

In the evolving landscape of cybercrime, criminals have found a new strategy known as ‘Digital House Arrest,’ to target individuals. Scammers, pretending to be law enforcement officials such as police officers, agents from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or customs authorities, contact victims and coerce them into staying confined within their homes.

Subsequently, they exploit the victim’s bank accounts. Numerous instances of this fraudulent activity have surfaced recently.

A report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that India witnessed bank frauds exceeding Rs 30,000 crore during FY23. Over the past decade, Indian banks have reported 65,017 cases of fraud, resulting in a total loss of Rs 4.69 trillion.

Cybercriminals employ diverse tactics, including UPI, credit card, OTP, job, and delivery scams, to deceive unsuspecting individuals. A new prevalent method among scammers is digital house arrest.

What is digital house arrest?

Digital house arrest involves cybercriminals trapping victims in their homes to defraud them. Perpetrators create fear by making audio or video calls, often impersonating law enforcement officials using AI-generated voice or video calls.

They falsely accuse victims of wrongdoing related to their Aadhaar or phone number, sparking a sense of imminent arrest and forcing them to transfer money.

In a typical scenario, cybercriminals contact potential victims, claiming they have sent or are recipients of parcels containing illegal substances like drugs or counterfeit passports. They may also falsely inform the target’s relatives or friends of their involvement in a crime or accident, thereby creating a sense of urgency.

Criminals present themselves as law enforcement personnel, demanding money from victims in exchange for closing the case. Victims are coerced into remaining visible on video conferencing platforms until the demands are met.

Coercing a potential victim

Cybercriminals employ tactics such as setting up mock police stations or government offices and donning uniforms resembling those of enforcement agencies.

In the first reported case of ‘digital arrest’, Uttar Pradesh Police initiated an investigation in December last year following a Noida resident’s complaint.

The victim fell prey to the scam, losing over Rs 11 lakh and enduring a day-long ‘digital arrest’. Perpetrators posed as police officials, in disguise of an IPS officer from the CBI and the founder of a defunct airline, implicating the victim in a fabricated money-laundering case.

Govt’s action against the scams

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) are working together to prevent the influx of spoof calls originating from overseas. These calls falsely claim to be from law enforcement agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau or the Central Bureau of Investigation, among others, alleging ‘digital arrests’.

Alternatively, I4C is partnering with Microsoft to combat the misuse of logos belonging to enforcement agencies. These logos are frequently exploited by scammers abroad to extract money from Indian citizens

I4C has also posted infographics and videos on its social media platform Cyberdost, and on its handles on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, etc, to increase awareness. The Ministry has advised citizens to be alert and spread awareness about cybercrime.

How to avoid digital arrest scam?

If you receive a similar call or message, report it to the authorities. The government has launched the Chakshu portal in the Sanchar Saathi website to prevent cyber and online fraud. People can also report such an incident on the cybercrime helpline 1930, or at https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.cybercrime.gov.in.