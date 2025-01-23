Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Top quotes, slogans and speeches

Today, India is celebrating the life and legacy of India's prominent figure Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose , on his 128th birth anniversary. This day is widely known as Parakram Diwas to remind the nation of Netaji’s unwavering dedication to India's fight for Independence.

Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, Bose completed his graduation from Presidency College and later from Scottish Church College, Kolkata, with a degree in philosophy. He then went to England to prepare for the Indian Civil Services (ICS) and passed with distinction.

Bose was a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) and served as its President in 1938 and 1939. He founded the Indian National Army (INA) or Azad Hind Fauj to fight against British colonial rule with the support of Axis powers like Germany and Japan.

Bose reportedly passed away in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945, but his death remains wrapped in mystery, with many theories suggesting he survived.

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025, here are some of his famous quotes, speeches and slogans to inspire young generations.

Top famous quotes and slogans by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"

"The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."

"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get."

"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle—if there are no risks to be taken."

''One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives''.

"There is no power on earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free."

"The ideal Indian youth of character will be brave, selfless, and devoted to the cause of the country."

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Best speech