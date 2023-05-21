What is the 10-point action plan PM Modi gave at G7? All you need to know



The 10-point action plan specifically focused on curbing food wastage, checking the global fertilizer supply chains, shifting focus to millets, adopting a holistic approach to providing healthcare, strengthening digital healthcare and building development models that are inspired by the needs of developing countries. While addressing an outreach session in the presence of G7 leaders, PM Modi gave a 10-point action plan to address food, health, and development-related problems currently facing the world.

1. Inclusive food systems that protect the most vulnerable

In his address, PM Modi emphasised the need for developing an inclusive food system that targets the most vulnerable population across the globe, especially marginal farmers.

2. Depoliticise global fertiliser supply chains

Without naming any country, PM Modi called for checking the expansionist mentality surrounding fertiliser resources. He further said that there is a need to remove political obstacles in strengthening the global fertilizer supply chains.



3. Develop an alternative model to fertilizers "The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation," he said.



"We can create a new model of natural farming as an alternative to fertilisers around the world. I believe that we should take the benefit of digital technology to every farmer in the world," he said. Highlighting the importance of natural farming, PM Modi gave a call to reduce reliance on fertilisers.

4. Stop food wastage to strengthen food security

PM Modi also emphasised the need to prevent the wastage of food saying it should be our collective responsibility to check wastage for a sustainable global food security.

5. Development models inspired by the needs of Global South

PM Modi also pitched for democratising technology to bridge the gap between development and democracy. He pitched for a development model that facilitates developing countries rather than creating hindrances for them.



6. Promote holistic healthcare He further added that there is a need to switch from a development model driven by consumerism to a development model that focuses on adopting a holistic approach to utilising natural resources.



7. Adopting Millet PM Modi in his 10-points included the need to adopt a holistic approach towards healthcare that includes the traditional systems of medicine.



8. Resilient healthcare systems PM Modi discussed how millets simultaneously address the challenges of nutrition, climate change, water conservation and food security. He made a case for promoting more awareness around the benefits of adopting millets.



9. Promote digital healthcare PM Modi also raised the importance of developing a resilient healthcare system globally in his 10-point action plan.



10. Ensure mobility of healthcare professionals PM Modi also emphasised on the need to promote and facilitate digital healthcare to ensure universal health coverage globally.