Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kerala govt to examine controversial WhatsApp group formed for IAS officers

Kerala govt to examine controversial WhatsApp group formed for IAS officers

In the controversial WhatsApp group, officers from various communities were added, and the group was labelled as a Hindu community group

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
TKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala government will examine the incident involving the controversial formation of a WhatsApp group for Hindu IAS officers, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Monday.

His statement followed a complaint lodged by an IAS officer with the police, alleging that his personal WhatsApp number was hacked and used to create a religious group.

Responding to the controversy, Rajeeve said that the state government would investigate the formation of a group specifically for Hindu IAS officers.

Describing the incident as "serious," he said that community-based divisions are highly concerning.

"The government will look into this matter. There is a general code of conduct for IAS officers, which falls under the Public Administration department. We are currently examining the situation. Let's review and determine what needs to be done," he told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

The controversy arose after an IAS officer lodged a complaint with the police, claiming his personal WhatsApp number had been hacked and used to create a religious group. He submitted a complaint to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, requesting an inquiry into the matter.

More From This Section

LIVE news: JMM-led coalition's exit certain in Jharkhand election, says PM Modi

Aspiration for return to statehood remains strong among people: J-K LG

SC relaxes bail condition on Kerala-based journalist Kappan in UAPA case

Bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora; 23 dead, 15 injured

Waqf Bill: Parliament panel meets today to hear Muslim women group, others

In the controversial WhatsApp group, officers from various communities were added, and the group was labelled as a Hindu community group, a source close to the officer said.

Upon noticing this, the officer immediately filed a complaint and dismantled the group. In his complaint, he stated that he had not added any officers to the group in question. The incident occurred three days ago, sources said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Suresh Gopi dares Kerala govt to seek CBI probe into Thrissur Pooram

300 people shifted out of Kerala village after 'explosion-like' sounds

ADM suicide case: Kerala government, police action correct, says CPI(M)

Visa fraud: Kerala govt forms task force to check illegal recruitment

News Highlights: Faima calls for shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday

Topics :Kerala govtIAS officerIAS officersKerala

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story