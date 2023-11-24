From Delhi to Kolkata, mapping the frenzy across India's metro airports

Delhi, India's largest airport, is scheduled to handle nearly 1,178 flights per day in November, according to data from Cirium, which has been reviewed by Business Standard. Its peak hour occurs from 4 PM to 5 PM, witnessing an average of 66 aircraft movements.



Mumbai experiences its busiest hour on the airside a little later in the day, from 6 PM to 7 PM, registering 45 aircraft movements on average. This airport is scheduled to handle 883 flights per day in November.



