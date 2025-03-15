Home / India News / Whitewashing of Sambhal's Jama Masjid outer wall likely to begin on Sunday

Whitewashing of Sambhal's Jama Masjid outer wall likely to begin on Sunday

The Allahabad High Court on March 12 directed the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week

Jama Masjid, Sambhal
Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal is likely begin on Sunday, a mosque official said.

Secretary of Shahi Jama Masjid Masood Farooqui on Saturday said an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team came to the mosque around noon and held a discussion about how much labour and material is required.

We are trying to start it today, otherwise it will begin tomorrow," he said.

The Allahabad High Court on March 12 directed the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

Following the High Court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13. After this the Shahi Jama Masjid's president Zafar Ali had said that the painting work will begin at the mosque after Holi.

Farooqui said, "These people (ASI) are saying that they will start from tomorrow. We have told them that the High Court has given seven days, out of which three days have passed."  Three people have come here as a part of the ASI team, he said. "The ASI has brought labourers and we will also arrange for some locally."  The whitewashing pertains only to the outer wall of Shahi Jama Masjid, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said.

After hearing counsels for the parties, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal also directed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to install lights on the outer portion of the mosque.

Earlier on Monday, the Allahabad High Court had directed the counsel appearing for the ASI to come up with specific averments as to what prejudice would whitewashing the outer walls of the mosque cause.

SFA Naqvi, counsel for the masjid committee, had submitted that "ASI till date, has not disclosed in its affidavit that it is denying the whitewashing, extra lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure."  He had also placed reliance upon the coloured photographs of the exterior portion of the disputed site showing the need of whitewashing.

Giving information about the colours used in painting the Shahi Jama Masjid, Zafar Ali said that "we use green, white and golden colour. We have always used it and we will still do the same."  Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Topics :Jama Masjidcommunal violenceUttar Pradesh

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

