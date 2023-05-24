Who is Ishita Kishore: All you need to know about UPSC 2022 topper



Ishita Kishore is the daughter of a former Air Force officer and worked for the multinational company Ernst and Young. She is the younger of two siblings and her elder brother is a lawyer, while her mom is a teacher at a private school. In the UPSC civil services examination (CSE) 2022, Ishita Kishore, a DU graduate and the daughter of an Air Force officer, received the first rank on Tuesday. On her third attempt, the 26-year-old graduate passed the esteemed examination.

UPSC 2022 topper: Ishita Kishore UPSC CSE 2022 topper Ishita Kishore had also been a national-level football player and played in Subroto Cup in 2012. She received her bachelor's degree in economics from the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) of DU.



In order to prepare for the exam, Ishita Kishore stated that "I used to study for at least eight to nine hours per day. I would work toward women's empowerment after becoming an IAS officer and getting the first rank in the civil services examination was like a dream come true for her". Kishore, originally from Uttar Pradesh, passed the exam with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects and now lives in Greater Noida.

She further added, "The Indian Administrative Service is my choice. I have given my preference for Uttar Pradesh (home state) as my cadre. I would work for ladies' empowerment and the upliftment of neglected individuals after becoming part of the esteemed administrative service. It is an honour to work for my country. The civil service is a better way to serve the country."

UPSC Result 2022: Overview



It added that “there are 11 men and 14 women among the top 25 candidates. Engineering, humanities, science, commerce, and medical science are among their numerous educational backgrounds. In addition, 41 of the candidates who were recommended had benchmark disabilities, which included multiple disabilities, visually challenged, hearing impaired, and orthopaedic handicapped”. "Up to 933 potential candidates; 613 men and 320 ladies have been cleared for the civil services examination (CSE) 2022", the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mentioned.