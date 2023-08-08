Home / India News / WHO raises alert on 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

WHO raises alert on 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

WHO referred to one batch of substandard or contaminated syrup - Cold Out (Paracetamol and Chlorpheniramine Maleate) - in Iraq which was reported to the WHO on July 10

ANI
The WHO said the batch of the syrup had a higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene and ethylene glycol | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday flagged a batch of 'contaminated' common cold syrup in Iraq manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical company, Fourrts (India) Laboratories

WHO referred to one batch of substandard or contaminated syrup - Cold Out (Paracetamol and Chlorpheniramine Maleate) - in Iraq which was reported to the WHO on July 10.

"The stated manufacturer of the affected batch of the product is FOURRTS (INDIA) LABORATORIES PVT. LTD and the product is stated to be manufactured for DABILIFE PHARMA PVT. LTD. - INDIA," WHO said.

Paracetamol and chlorpheniramine combination syrups are used to treat and relieve symptoms of the common cold and allergy.

The WHO said the batch of the syrup had a higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene and ethylene glycol.

It added that a sample of 'Cold Out' Syrup was obtained from Iraq and submitted for laboratory analysis. The sample was found to contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol (0.25pc) and ethylene glycol (2.1pc) as contaminants.

The acceptable safety limit for both ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol is no more than 0.10 per cent.

In the product alert, WHO said the manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product.

"To date, the stated manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product," the WHO said.

Previously, in September last year, the WHO said four products of Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India) were under scrutiny.

In December last year, the WHO raised an alert about two products of BIOTECH PVT. LTD, (Uttar Pradesh0.

This year, in April, a cough syrup manufactured by QP PHARMACHEM LTD (Punjab) was flagged by the WHO.

Also Read

Poisoned cough syrup traced to India reveals lapses in regulation

Contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific: WHO

Cough syrup row: Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, says Mandaviya

India-made cold, cough medicines under WHO lens after nations flag concern

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust seeks FCRA nod to accept foreign donations

PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa: Foreign Minister Pandor

'Delhi residents receiving pre-recorded calls from SFJ on disrupting I-Day'

No-Confidence motion LIVE: LS to hear debate today, PM to reply on Aug 10

Rajya Sabha passes Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

Topics :World Health OrganizationCough syrupIraq

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story