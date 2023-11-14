Who was Biki Oberoi, the man who set high standards in hospitality industry

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi , chairman emeritus of the Oberoi Group, died on Tuesday. He was 94. Popularly known as "Biki, " Oberoi was recognised for changing the face of the hotel business in India.

Born in 1929, Biki Oberoi was the executive chairman of EIH Limited , the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. He was also the chairman of the Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, the major shareholder of EIH Limited.

He was the son of the late Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group. Following his father's death in 2002, Biki Oberoi steered the Oberoi legacy through its ups and downs while ensuring that the hotel chain embodied modern luxury hospitality in India. The "Oberoi" brand has come to represent fine luxury hotels.

A graduate of St. Paul's School in Darjeeling, Oberoi created a hotel chain recognised for its personalised service and attention to guests. Before joining his father's business, Oberoi stayed at the best hotels, such as the Carlyle in Rome, the Ritz in Paris, and the Richemont in Geneva, and some top hotels in London, where, as a student, he observed the art of hospitality and learnt what made these hotels icons.

In 1967, Oberoi started "The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development" in New Delhi, which aimed to help students graduate and get jobs at many top hotels. He started including shopping corridors within his hotels and even paired two hotels together, such as a premium (Oberoi) and one slightly cheaper (Trident).

Following this, with his strong business acumen, Oberoi set up the vilas series of properties with resorts such as Amarvilas, Rajvilas, Udaivilas, Sukhvilas, Vanyavilas, and the Wildflower Hall resort, which were recognised as high-end destinations of the country. His work helped put Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travellers' map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities. Currently, the company operates 33 hotels and two Nile Cruisers and has a presence in seven countries. The Oberoi chain has hotels even in Morocco, Mauritius and the UAE.

His influence in the hospitality industry earned him the title "Corporate Hotelier of the World" from Hotels magazine in 2010. The magazine cover called him "the founder father of modern luxury hospitality in India". It said that he has helped the company grow "into one of the world's most prestigious luxury hotel groups". His diverse contributions included directorship at Jet Airways (India) Limited, showcasing his multifaceted impact on the industry.

On May 3, 2022, Oberoi stepped down as chairman and director due to ill health. His nephew, Arjun Singh Oberoi, was appointed in his place as the executive chairman with immediate effect. His son, Vikram Oberoi, managing director of Oberoi Hotels, had said the veteran would devote more time to his health.

Oberoi was awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. He also won the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Businessman of the Year 2008, the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Management.