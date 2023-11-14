Fake promises of Congress don't stand chance against Modi guarantees: PM

As the campaigning for polls in Madhya Pradesh draws to a close tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Congress leaders don't know what to say to people and, therefore, have accepted their fake promises won't stand a chance in front of Modi's guarantees.

Addressing a rally in MP's Betul, PM Modi said, "Some of the Congress leaders are sitting at home, they don't even feel like going out, Congress leaders don't know what they will say to people. Congress has accepted that their fake promises don't stand a chance in front of Modi guarantees…"

PM Modi also said this election is to stop the palm of Congress's corruption and loot from touching Madhya Pradesh's locker.

"…You [people] should remember, Congress's palm knows how to steal and loot. You know that wherever Congress comes, they bring destruction," said the prime minister.





"As 17th November is nearing, Congress's claims are getting exposed. Today, we got a report from the entire Madhya Pradesh that Congress has accepted the defeat and now they're relying on luck," added the PM.

Hitting out at the Congress for depriving the tribals of development, he said that the grand old party kept collecting votes for years by telling lies.

" For years, Congress kept collecting votes of tribals, they got votes by telling lies. Congress kept tribals deprived of facilities like roads, electricity, water, schools, and hospitals…Congress never fulfilled their promises…they promised to waive off loans before coming to power but for one-and-a-half years after forming the government, they couldn't do it. They were busy in looting…," he said.





Polls for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled on 17 November. Elections in Rajasthan, Telangana and the second phase of polls in Chhattisgarh are also scheduled later this month. Elections in the northeastern state of Mizoram were held last week.