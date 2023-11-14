Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

PRS Oberoi, pioneer of Indian hospitality industry, passes away at 94

In 2008, Oberoi was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour for his contributions to the hospitality industry

Prithvi Raj Singh ‘Biki’ Oberoi

Prithvi Raj Singh ‘Biki’ Oberoi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passed away on Tuesday, November 14, media reports said. He was 94 years old. Popularly known as “Biki”, Oberoi had retired from his positions as executive chairman of EIH Ltd and chairman of EIH Associates Hotel Limited. The Oberoi Group runs a chain of luxury hotels including The Trident Hotels and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts.

Oberoi is known for transforming the hospitality industry in India. He received his education in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. He earned a degree in Hotel Management from Lausanne, Switzerland. In 2008, Oberoi was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour for his contributions to the hospitality industry. He also served as a director of Jet Airways Limited.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He is survived by his son Vikram, CEO and managing director of EIH, and two daughters. Oberoi was recognised by the International Hospitality Institute in the Global 100 in Hospitality as one of the Most Powerful People in the Global Hospitality industry.

The Oberoi Group, founded in 1934, operates 32 hotels, Nile Cruisers. According to the website of the Oberoi Hotels, the group has a presence in 7 countries under the luxury 'Oberoi' and five-star 'Trident' brands. The group is also engaged in flight catering, airport restaurants, travel and tour services, car rentals, project management, and corporate air charters.

Also Read

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

Trident Group Q1FY24 results: PAT down 27% YoY, income down 10.65%

EIH hits 52-week high as promoter Oberoi Group partners Reliance Industries

Hotel chains smell business opportunity in small towns, off-beat locations

As business booms for Indian hotels, you can't check in any time you like

Motown stares at fresh round of reset in season of electric vehicle rush

US govt announces steps to free up more wireless spectrum for advanced tech

Real estate sector bats for green spaces, investors willing to pay premium

Centre weighs five-year tax cuts on EV imports to woo Tesla: Report

Govt may tweak textile PLI scheme to attract more private players

Topics : Oberoi hotel Oberoi group Oberoi Delhi Oberoi Hospitality industry luxury hospitality BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon