Shardiya Navratri 2024: Check date, time, history, significance and more

Millions of Hindus celebrate the victory of good over evil during the nine-day Shardiya Navratri. Devotees worship Goddess Durga and remember her valiant battle over demon Mahishashura. According to the legend, nine days and as many nights were spent in the battle. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is observed on the tenth day. This year, Navratri is scheduled to start on October 3, and end on October 11. Although Navratri is celebrated four times a year, Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri are said to be the most significant. Magha Gupt Navratri and Asadha Gupt Navratri are the other two festive occasions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To pay obeisance to Goddess Durga, devotees perform pujas and observe fasts for nine auspicious days. The legend of Shardiya Navratri is also believed to be connected to Maa Sita and Lord Ram.

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Date & time

As per Hindu calendar, the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month (Gregorian equivalent: September–October) will begin on October 3 at 12.18 pm. This date will conclude on October 4 at 02.58 am. It is worth mentioning that according to Sanatan Dharma, the day starts with the sunrise (not at 12 am). Hence, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 3.

Incidentally, Hasta Nakshatra and Chitra Nakshatra will fall on the same date on October 3. This year, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated from October 3 to 11. The auspicious time for Ghat foundation on Shardiya Navratri is from 6.15 am to 7.22 am on October 3, and on the other hand, the Abhijeet Muhurta is from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm. Later, after observing the nine-day Shardiya Navratri, Dussehra (or Vijayadashami) will be celebrated on October 12.

Navratri 2024: Connection between Lord Ram and Shardiya Navratri

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram wanted to worship the Goddess Shakti right away, not waiting until right before the last battle with demon king Ravan. Before His last battle with Ravan, Lord Ram spent nine days in adoration of the Goddess.

Goddess Durga, pleased with Lord Ram's commitment, blessed upon him the blessing of victory. The significance of Navratri is attributed to Lord Ram in Vedas, Puranas, and other religious texts.

Navratri 2024: Connection between Goddess Durga and Shardiya Navratri

Devotees worship Goddess Durga during the Shardiya Navratri to honour her valiant battle over demon Mahishashura. Nine days and as many nights were spent in the battle. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is observed on the tenth day. On this day, people worship the Goddess Durga. Navratri will begin this year on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin.

Astrologer Pandit Shridhar Shastri, who practices in Haridwar, says that Lord Ram and Ravan are linked to the significance of Shardiya Navratri. Lord Ram called upon Goddess Durga, the goddess of power, to be worshipped prior to the final fight with Ravan. On Dashami, once Navratri was over, Lord Ram defeated Ravan.

Importance of Shardiya Navratri

Religious scriptures state that Shardiya Navratri always starts on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. Devotees of Goddess Durga fast and worship her for nine days, reciting the Durga Stotra and Durga Chalisa. Hindus believe that if they worship Goddess Durga with devotion during Navratri, she will bless them and grant all of their wishes.

A distinct Durga avatar, such as Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, or Chandraghanta, is linked to each day of Navratri. Shardiya Navratri is also regarded as a harvest festival that praises the Goddess as the motherly power behind life and creation.