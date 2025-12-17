Why were Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, his wife arrested in Mumbai?

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, popularly known for directing the Raaz film series, is now at the centre of a ₹30 crore fraud case along with his wife Shwetambari, the Hindustan Times reported.

The couple was denied interim bail on medical grounds on Tuesday after spending seven days in police custody, following which the court remanded them to judicial custody.

Speaking to ANI, DSP Suryaveer Singh said that the couple will now be sent to Udaipur's Central Jail.

Why was Bhatt arrested?

According to the reports, Bhatt and his wife were arrested in Mumbai on December 7 and were later brought to Udaipur on December 8 by the Rajasthan Police, in connection with an alleged fraud case, in which the proceedings exceeded ₹30 crore. Bhatt, his wife, and six others are accused of defrauding a doctor named Dr Ajay Murdia for ₹30 crore. Murdia, a Udaipur-based doctor, is the founder of Indira Group companies.

A PTI report, citing an official, said that Murdia wanted to make a biopic on his late wife and was reportedly promised earnings of ₹200 crore; however, "nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences." In April 2024, the doctor was reportedly introduced to the accused through an acquaintance with a proposal to produce a biopic about his late wife. Police said the doctor signed an agreement worth ₹47 crore with the Bhatts in May 2024 to produce four films, including a biopic on the doctor’s wife. They said two films were made after the deal, but the remaining two were never produced.