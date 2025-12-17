Home / India News / 11 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to dense fog in North India

11 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to dense fog in North India

Cancellations were attributed to persistent dense fog, poor weather, and air pollution affecting flight operations across Delhi and several northern regions over the past few days

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST
Flight operations at Chennai International Airport were disrupted on Wednesday morning after dense fog and adverse weather conditions in Delhi and other northern states led to the cancellation of 11 flights, airport authorities said.

According to an official statement, four departing flights and seven arriving flights were cancelled during the day. The cancellations were attributed to persistent dense fog, poor weather, and air pollution affecting flight operations across Delhi and several northern regions over the past few days.

"Flight services in Delhi and other northern states have been severely impacted due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions. Several flights bound for Delhi were unable to land and were diverted to other airports," the statement said.

As a result, flight services between Chennai and northern cities have remained disrupted. On Wednesday, four outbound flights from Chennai to Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Ghaziabad were cancelled.

Similarly, seven flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai today from Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Pune, Kolkata, Indore, and other cities have also been announced as cancelled.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328 at around 8 am, keeping it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality improved slightly compared to Tuesday, as the AQI was 354 at 4 pm. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the AQI recorded was 95 as of 9 am, according to official data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

