Tamil or Telugu? Stalin, Naidu fight for Chess champ Gukesh's roots

In a historic moment for Indian chess, 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju clinched the World Chess Championship title on Thursday, making history as the youngest-ever chess world champion. His triumph, which has already captivated the nation, has now sparked a rivalry between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, both of which are claiming Gukesh as their own.

The debate for credit began with Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Gukesh’s monumental achievement. At 7.25 pm, Stalin posted, “Gukesh’s remarkable achievement... helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global chess capital by producing yet another champion,” adding, “Tamil Nadu is proud of you,” alongside a photo of himself placing a gold medal around the young champion's neck.

Shortly after, Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated the young prodigy. He wrote, “Hearty congratulations to our very own Telugu boy... The entire nation celebrates your incredible achievement,” Naidu wrote, sharing a headshot of Gukesh with the message, “Wishing you many more triumphs and accolades in the decades to come.”

Who is Gukesh Dommaraju?

Gukesh Dommaraju, of Telugu descent, was born and raised in Chennai. His parents, both medical professionals, supported his early interest in chess. Although he started later than many, Gukesh’s exceptional talent quickly became apparent, and by the age of eight, he was already a FIDE-rated player. His rise to the top of chess has, however, sparked an online debate over his heritage and the state that shaped his career.

A battle for credit erupts on social media

The debate over Gukesh’s roots has taken over social media, with users on X fiercely defending either Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh’s claim over the young chess star. Many supporters of Tamil Nadu point out the state’s significant role in Gukesh’s rise, citing the financial support he received from the Tamil Nadu government, including Rs 75 lakh gift.

A user on X said, “Gotta appreciate your audacity to even ask this question. This is only one example of what the Tamil Nadu government did for Gukesh,” while another remarked, “Gukesh Dommaraju, a Telugu grandmaster in chess, was backed by the proactive state of Tamil Nadu, which supported his career.”

However, others were quick to defend Gukesh’s Telugu heritage. One user argued, “State is not equal to ethnicity or language... You’re a Telugu from Tamil Nadu, so is Gukesh.”

Yet, some users downplayed the debate, focusing on Gukesh's achievement as an Indian victory. “Gukesh is a Telugu or Tamil guy... isse farak padta hai (what difference does this make) ... He won a medal for India,” another user wrote.

What Gukesh said on his triumph

Gukesh’s journey to becoming the World Chess Champion has been a remarkable one. He followed the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand, the first Indian to claim the title, and became the second Indian to do so since 2012. “I have been dreaming of this moment for the last 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream and made it into reality ,” he said after his historic win in Singapore.

Gukesh’s victory has been widely celebrated across the nation , with Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering his congratulations, calling it a “proud moment for India”, and President Droupadi Murmu stating that Gukesh’s win “stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse”.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also praised Gukesh, joining the chorus of leaders and chess enthusiasts lauding his achievement.