Wife does not need husband's nod to get a passport, rules Madras HC

The Madras High Court has ruled that a married woman does not require her husband’s consent or signature to apply for a passport. The ruling came in response to a writ petition filed by a woman whose application was held up by the passport office due to the absence of her husband’s signature on Form J — even though the couple is undergoing divorce proceedings, Bar and Bench reported.

What led to the legal dispute?

According to the court order, the woman and her husband were married in 2023 in accordance with Hindu customs. They had a daughter in 2024. However, the marriage soon turned sour, leading the husband to file for divorce in early 2025. The petition seeking dissolution of marriage is currently pending before the Sub Court.

While the divorce case was still ongoing, the wife applied for a passport. The application was rejected by the passport office, which insisted she obtain her husband’s signature in Form J — a requirement she found unreasonable, given the marital discord. ALSO READ: India begins issuing chip-based e-passports in cities: All you need to know When she explained her situation, officials reiterated that the only path forward was obtaining the husband’s signature. Left with no other recourse, she moved the High Court, filing a writ petition against the Ministry of External Affairs, the passport office, and the Chennai Police, the news report said.

What did the court observe? The Madras High Court took a firm stand on the issue. It expressed shock at the passport office’s insistence, stating that the demand for a husband’s permission reflects a deep-rooted patriarchal mindset. “The insistence on part of the second respondent [passport office] shows the mindset of the society treating married women as if they are chattel belonging to the husband,” the court said. The government advocate representing the Chennai Police also confirmed that no criminal cases were pending against the woman. After examining the facts, the court said, “In the considered view of this Court, the application submitted by the petitioner seeking for passport has to be processed independently. It is not necessary for a wife to get the permission of her husband and take his signature before applying for a passport before authority.”

The court also noted the impracticality of expecting a woman embroiled in a legal separation to seek the husband’s cooperation: “Already the relationship between the petitioner (wife) and her husband is in doldrums and the second respondent [passport office] is expecting the petitioner to get the signature of the husband. Virtually, the second respondent is insisting the petitioner to fulfill an impossibility.” What the order say about women’s rights? Reinforcing the autonomy of married women, the court stressed that a woman retains her individuality after marriage. “The petitioner [wife] after marrying does not lose her individuality and a wife can always apply for a passport without the permission or signature of the husband in any form.”