4 killed, 3 injured in fire at chemical factory in Delhi's Rithala area

Four people died and at least three injured in a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in Rithala area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the five-storey building in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday and 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze, the fire department said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the incident was reported from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is in progress. Search operations are also underway to ascertain if any one is still trapped debris. Police have so far recovered four charred bodies, officials said.

"Initially, three injured people were rescued and taken to BSA Hospital. They were identified as Nitin Bansal (31) and Rakesh (30), both with 80 per cent burn injuries, and Virender (25), who sustained minor burns. Nitin and Rakesh were later shifted to RML Hospital for further treatment," he added. According to police, a PCR call regarding the blaze was received at Budh Vihar Police Station at 7.29 pm on Tuesday, following which the emergency officer along with local police staff rushed to the spot at Rana Complex, Gate No. 2, Rithala, where several people were reported trapped inside a burning building.