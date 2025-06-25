'It was a great ride': Shubhanshu Shukla's first message after lift-off

"Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride," Shukla said 10 minutes into the flight, marking a historic moment for India’s space endeavours.

Speaking from orbit, Shukla shared the exhilaration of the mission as the spacecraft circled the Earth at incredible speed. "We are orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. I have the Indian tricolour on my shoulders," he said.

Shukla emphasised the symbolic and emotional significance of carrying the national flag to space. "The Tricolour tells me I am with you all. It is not just the start of my journey to the ISS, but also of India's human spaceflight," he said.

In an appeal to the nation, Shukla invited citizens to be part of this larger journey. "I want each one of you to be part of this journey. Let us embark on India's human space programme together," he said, speaking from aboard the Dragon spacecraft.