Will attain target of providing 2 mn jobs by next year: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday said the Mahagathbandhan government in the state will attain its target of providing 20 lakh jobs to its youths by next year.

The government has ensured at least 30 per cent job reservation for women and has always given top priority to educating girls as an all-round development of society cannot be achieved without women, he said addressing the Independence Day function at Gandhi Maidan here.

He lambasted the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not giving special status to Bihar, which, he claimed would have made unimaginable progress had the long-standing demand for it was met.

"We are making do with whatever resources we can marshal," he said.

Maintaining communal harmony and peace in the state and providing better health facilities are the top priority of the Bihar government, the chief minister said.

Last year, we had announced 10 lakh government jobs to the youths of Bihar and an additional 10 lakh employment opportunities in various sectors. We have done a lot in this regard and the target will be attained by next year. More than 1.50 lakh youths have already got government jobs in the state in the last one year and more than 3.62 additional posts have been created in different departments for which the recruitment process will start very soon.

Besides, creation of two lakh more posts in several departments is already under process, he said.

Kumar said, We have taken several measures for the overall growth of Bihar. We also know that the all-round development of the society cannot be achieved without women. That's why I have always given top priority to providing better education to girls in the state. Besides, we also ensured at least 30 per cent of the jobs are reserved for women in the state".

Bihar, he claimed, has the maximum number of women in the police force compared to other states of the country. These women are performing "extremely well" their duty of maintaining law and order in the state.

In the education sector too, the government has done a lot. Around 63,000 new school buildings have been built in the state in the last few years. We have opened higher secondary schools in almost every panchayat in the state.

The number of teachers in schools in the state is more than four lakhs and further a large scale recruitment is on. Separate toilets for boys and girls were constructed in all government schools in the city.

He said, primary health centers are operated on a 24X7 basis in the state. The state government has opened medical colleges and hospitals in several districts.

"As far as the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga is concerned, we requested the Centre to convert the existing Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) into AIIMS. Initially, the central government accepted our proposal and later it refused. Then we gave land at another place in Darbhanga for AIIMS. The center rejected it. Subsequently, the state government decided to expand DMCH on the lines of Patna Medical College and Hospital, he added.