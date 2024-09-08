Will raise GST issue on research grants in council meet: Delhi FM

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Sunday said she will raise the issue of imposition of GST on research grant procured by educational institutions in the 54th GST Council meeting. Addressing a press conference, the minister said, "The (central) government has reduced budget allocation for research from 2014 to 2024. If an educational institution gets research grant from a private entity, the government imposes 18 per cent GST, which is not justified. We will oppose it."



She also said that taxes are not imposed on research grants in foreign countries such as the US and UK.

Atishi said the second issue she will raise in the 54th meeting of the GST Council to be held on Monday is the imposition of GST on online transactions below Rs 2,000.

"The central government is coming up with a proposal to impose GST on online transactions of less than Rs 2000. No GST was earlier imposed on such small transactions. We will oppose this proposal," she added.

The GST Council on Monday is expected to deliberate on a host of issues, including taxation of insurance premium, GoM's suggestions on rate rationalisation, and a status report on online gaming, according to sources.

At the meeting, the Fitment Committee, comprising central and state tax officials, will present a report on GST levied on life, health and reinsurance premiums and their revenue implications.

The GST Council is chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprises state ministers.